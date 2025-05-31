Conor Washington is on the search for a new club after leaving Derby County at the end of the season

It is fair to say that Conor Washington's pathway to becoming a professional footballer wasn't the conventional route - but one that he wouldn't change for the world.

After turning down apprenticeships with the likes of Norwich City and Peterborough United as a youth, the Kent native would combine working as a postman and playing football for St Ives Town in the United Counties League.

His phenomenal goal rate at that level caught the eye of Newport County and he hasn't looked back since, having further spells at Peterborough United, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Hearts, Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Derby County.

He has also amassed 43 appearances for Northern Ireland and was part of the Euro 2026 squad after being eligible to play for the country through his grandmother.

When asked to sum up his journey from postman to scoring goals in the second-tier of the English game, Washington replied: "I think a working title for an autobiography would be 'the accidental footballer'.

"I was never meant to play at the level I got to and I was never meant to get 43 caps for Northern Ireland. I was never meant to play in the Championship or play at a major tournament because I was never in an academy.

"I turned pro really late, started off in the Conference and wasn't good enough for the first six months to even get in the team.

"So to go from where I went to where I got to, it's just been an unbelievable journey, built on obviously loads of hard work, loads of constant self improvement, where I'm sitting down with myself as often as I can and saying, 'what can I do better?'

"Luckily enough, again, that's just the way my brain works, which is horrendous at times because it never switches off, but without that, I wouldn't be where I am today.

"The pathway has massively helped me and I felt like I had to fight tooth and nail for every opportunity I've got.

"I don't feel like I've ever had anything given to me, as much as fans might think that sometimes."

Washington is now a free agent after leaving Derby at the end of the season and he revealed that he is open to all options for his next move.

He also has a target of reaching 50 caps for Northern Ireland, although conceded that he hasn't been on Michael O'Neill's radar in recent times due to injury.

"I look back and there were so many caps I missed, just from injuries at the wrong time. I missed so many of them,” he reflected.

"I'd love to get to 50 caps. I think 50 was the – well, initially when I first started, I was happy to make one. You get to every milestone, 20, 25, 30, you think, I want the next one.

"Obviously, I’ve not been in the camps for a little while. So would I love to get back in the Northern Ireland squad? Yeah, absolutely. Could I? Yeah. The way I play is probably different to the strikers by bringing experience and things like that. I still feel really good, and I still feel like I can go and play for two or three more years.

"I’ve got to get myself to a playing level that Michael’s got to at least have a look. I obviously had a really good relationship with Michael. He knew what he was getting.

"I’m open to anything. Obviously, I played in Scotland, it’s not exactly exotic, but I’m open to different experiences.

"My family are settled in where we are now. But, listen, we’ve been together 11 years. We’ve managed to live together for all of that time.

“You’ve got to go where the opportunities are, right? And if there was an opportunity for me to go and play abroad, to broaden my horizons sort of

thing, without being too cheesy, but to go and experience different cultures and different ways of playing, yeah, definitely I would be open to that.”

Washington also opened up on the form of fellow striker Ronan Hale who scored 18 goals for Ross County last season in all competitions.

His form – despite not being able to keep the Staggies in the top-flight of Scottish football – yielded a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

With that in mind, Washington outlined how players from the Irish League can make an impact across the Irish Sea.

“I think there’s been so many lads that have come over and hit the ground running like Paul Smyth and Gavin Whyte, but it’s no secret that playing over here is a good pathway over to England, Scotland, and things like that.

“So no, I’m not surprised by Ronan’s impact. I think he’s always been known for sticking the ball in the back of the net...so fair play to him.