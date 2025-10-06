'Contrary to what people might think, we get on quite well!': Niall Currie praises 'top-drawer' attitude of Portadown star

Portadown manager Niall Currie hailed Ryan Mayse’s “top-drawer” attitude after impressing in his first Premiership start of the season – and admits there’s now “light at the end of the tunnel” regarding the club’s lengthy injury list.

Mayse has been limited to mainly cameo appearances off the bench throughout the season to date but was drafted in for Saturday’s 3-1 Mid-Ulster derby victory over Glenavon.

The 31-year-old repaid that faith by contributing two assists as the Ports registered consecutive league wins for the first time this term.

Mayse has gained significant Premiership experience while starring for the likes of Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United before arriving at Shamrock Park in 2023.

He was one of their key players during a title-winning Championship campaign, scoring 17 league goals, while only Ahu Obhakhan and Josh Ukek (both nine) netted more for Portadown in the top-flight last term.

"The wee man's attitude has been top-drawer,” Currie told the club’s media channel. “I spoke to him about coming into the team and he was buzzing.

"I thought it was the right game for Ryan...we were going to have more of the ball and it turned out to be true.

"When we have more of the ball and we can get Mayse on the pitch, he's a great option to have. He has been superb in regards to his attitude, is a real team player and coming off the bench he has came on with his attitude top-drawer.

"Contrary to what people might think, we get on quite well! It's about horses for courses sometimes."

Currie is beginning to welcome back several star players with Rabby Minzamba coming off the bench on Saturday to mark only his second league appearance of the campaign while summer signing Ray Tulloch has now started two consecutive matches.

Talisman Josh Ukek is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury and Shay McCartan is also nearing a return to action.

Currie will be hoping to continue winning momentum in Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup trip to Newry City and admits his squad is now in a much healthier position.

"Ultimately, as I've said many times, this is a good bunch we have here,” he added. “We have had a difficult start to the season...I can sit here and say I'm happy with 12 points at this stage.

"We've had some really tough games, but we've also had a nasty series of injuries to really key players.

"I'm now looking with Ben Quinn coming in, Rabby being available, Shay McCartan is close, Josh Ukek is close as well, and Ray Tulloch is getting up to speed.

"Luke Wilson was out for a year and you see how he performed, you're going 'yeah, we're in a much better place here'.

"Divin Isamala was outstanding for us last year and isn't getting football at the minute, but he will, there's no doubt.

"We're looking in a much better place than we were four or five weeks ago and I'm seeing light at the end of the tunnel.