Corry Evans pens letter to Northern Ireland fans reflecting on 'greatest honour of my career' after retirement call

Corry Evans has penned a letter to Northern Ireland fans following his retirement, saying representing the country was “the greatest honour of my career”.

Evans enjoyed a successful career which started at Manchester United before further spells at Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Bradford City and Oldham Athletic.

The 35-year-old confirmed on Thursday in a social media post his intention to hang up his boots after accepting a new coaching position on Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U21s backroom staff ahead of their upcoming European Championship qualifying campaign.

Evans will now pass on his vast experience to the next generation who are looking to follow in his footsteps by making their mark on the international stage.

Corry Evans confirmed his retirement this week. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He represented his country on 72 occasions and enjoyed a career highlight at Euro 2016 as he started in a famous 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lyon.

Alongside older brother Jonny, Evans also featured in a group game against Germany as Northern Ireland returned to a major tournament under Michael O’Neill.

The midfielder made his senior debut during a friendly against Italy in 2009 while Evans’ final appearance came in last summer’s victory over Andorra.

Evans has now thanked Northern Ireland fans for their support throughout his career, writing: “To the GAWA,

“From my first cap to my last, you’ve been there every step of the way. Playing for Northern Ireland has been the greatest honour of my career.

“The atmosphere you create, the passion you show and the pride you carry for our wee country makes pulling on the green shirt so special. From Windsor Park to stadiums across the world, you’ve always made us feel at home.

“I’m proud to be starting a new chapter, starting firstly as a coach with the U21s. I’m looking forward to passing on my experience and helping the next generation of players continue their own journey.

“Thank you for the memories, the songs and the support. It’s been an absolute privilege.”

National team boss O’Neill hailed Evans’ contribution and feels he can make a significant impact in his new role.

“Corry was a player I always put great faith in,” he said. “He was a key member of my squad for many years and was both talented and dependable.

“He was always a positive presence in any Northern Ireland squad, particularly for some of our younger players. I have no doubt he will bring those same qualities to his next role in football.”

Evans captained Sunderland to Championship promotion and his final club match came for Oldham Athletic, helping them seal their spot in the Football League following a play-off final win over Southend United at Wembley.

"After an incredible journey, the time has come to hang up my boots,” Evans posted on Instagram. “From coming through the Academy at Manchester United, to winning promotions with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, captaining Sunderland to promotion at Wembley, a short spell at Bradford City followed by a Wembley win with Oldham. I’ve loved every step along the way!

"Representing my country 72 times, and playing at Euro 2016 will always be one of my proudest achievements.