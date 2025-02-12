4 . Portadown - Projected pre-split points: 48

This is where the real fun begins! Remarkably, four teams are all projected to finish within a point of each other - another indication of just how competitive the Premiership is this season. Portadown's projected 48.22 is just slightly higher than their three closest rivals, which SoccerStats says is because of the PPG picked up by their upcoming opponents. They expect Niall Currie's men to pick up another nine from six matches and secure their spot in the top-six, marking what would be a dream top-flight return. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press