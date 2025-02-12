While most teams have struggled for consistency this term, David Healy’s Blues have been the clear outlier – they’ve put together a current unbeaten run of 11 matches, collected the most points both home and away, scored most goals (53) and registered a league-high 13 clean sheets.
The South Belfast outfit have lost only four of 28 league games to date and are on course to win a first Premiership crown since 2022.
Using SoccerStats’ projected points algorithm, which takes into account the current points per game (PPG) achieved by each team, that achieved by the opposition they’ve still to face and the amount of matches remaining prior to the split, we can see where they expect each side to be sitting going into the split.
Here is the full league table according to their projected points for each team, which gives an interesting perspective on how things could unfold at both ends of the Premiership.
1. Linfield - Projected pre-split points: 77
It has been a remarkable run for Linfield and SoccerStats reckons there will be title celebrations sparked at Windsor Park before the split rolls around with the Blues projected to collect 77 points ahead of their final five matches. With a PPG ratio of 2.29, the algorithm suggests they'll collect another 13 in their final five pre-split matches, which come against Loughgall, Coleraine, Crusaders, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts. Will they be able to seal it that quickly? It would be a special achievement if so. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
2. Larne - Projected pre-split points: 60
Larne are in the midst of a hectic fixture schedule which includes 14 Premiership matches across February and March while six of the next seven weeks sees them playing both midweek and at the weekend. Despite their challenges, SoccerStats says they'll enter the split sitting second as they chase automatic European football. It's predicted they'll collect 20 points from their remaining 10 pre-split matches. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
3. Glentoran - Projected pre-split points: 57
Declan Devine has transformed Glentoran's fortunes this season, ending their near five-year wait for silverware by winning the Co Antrim Shield and they also have a BetMcLean Cup final against Cliftonville coming up next month. After a period of inconsistency, the Glens are firing on all cylinders, putting together a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will be battling against Larne for second spot. SoccerStats predicts they'll enter the split three points behind the Inver Reds, but their projected tally of 57 feels a tad low. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Portadown - Projected pre-split points: 48
This is where the real fun begins! Remarkably, four teams are all projected to finish within a point of each other - another indication of just how competitive the Premiership is this season. Portadown's projected 48.22 is just slightly higher than their three closest rivals, which SoccerStats says is because of the PPG picked up by their upcoming opponents. They expect Niall Currie's men to pick up another nine from six matches and secure their spot in the top-six, marking what would be a dream top-flight return. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press