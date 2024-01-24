Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan went down after seemingly being hit with a container filled with liquid and spent some time recovering before the game resumed.

The incident happened late in injury-time in Larne’s 2-1 victory over Glentoran at Seaview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish striker Ryan could be seen wiping his eyes after he was struck by the container and play was halted for a short period as a result.

Larne striker Andy Ryan was hit by an object that appeared to be thrown from the crowd in the County Antrim Shield Final

A statement issued by the County Antrim FA said the match delegate had reported “a number of incidents which took place”, with flares also let off during the game.

The statement added: "We are awaiting the match delegate's official report following which we will review its contents and if required, escalate to the relevant authority."

On Wednesday morning, a statement from Glentoran said the club was "aware of this incident and are currently investigating further".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: "When we have concluded the investigation we will act accordingly. Glentoran FC is clear that such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football.”

Should the County Antrim FA conclude that further action is necessary, the matter will be taken on by the Irish FA's disciplinary authorities.