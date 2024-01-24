County Antrim FA reviewing incident after Larne's Andy Ryan struck by object in Shield Final
Ryan went down after seemingly being hit with a container filled with liquid and spent some time recovering before the game resumed.
The incident happened late in injury-time in Larne’s 2-1 victory over Glentoran at Seaview.
Scottish striker Ryan could be seen wiping his eyes after he was struck by the container and play was halted for a short period as a result.
A statement issued by the County Antrim FA said the match delegate had reported “a number of incidents which took place”, with flares also let off during the game.
The statement added: "We are awaiting the match delegate's official report following which we will review its contents and if required, escalate to the relevant authority."
On Wednesday morning, a statement from Glentoran said the club was "aware of this incident and are currently investigating further".
It added: "When we have concluded the investigation we will act accordingly. Glentoran FC is clear that such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football.”
Should the County Antrim FA conclude that further action is necessary, the matter will be taken on by the Irish FA's disciplinary authorities.
Larne claimed a fourth consecutive County Antrim Shield victory thanks to goals from Cian Bolger and Tomas Cosgrove.