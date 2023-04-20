The Orchard County’s U16 side were also drawn alongside County Londonderry and Dublin-based St Kevin's, who recently helped produce Premier League teenage starlet Evan Ferguson.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned SuperCupNI (previously known as the Milk Cup) that has provided a platform for players from all over the globe to showcase their skills.

It will be no different for Wilkinson’s young guns when they get underway in July and he’s hopeful that they’ll be able to make the most of a massive opportunity.

County Armagh in action against Rangers in the 2016 competition

"It's probably one of those moments that you knew was coming because we've met them five times in five years!" he laughed after being in attendance for the live draw. “I was speaking to Phil Cowen (Academy Scouting Manager at Rangers) about it when it came out because he was having a bit of a chat and he said 'it's just become a pre-season fixture with County Armagh and ourselves!'

"This is exactly why you go to the SuperCup. The boys want to test themselves against the best and also put themselves in the shop window against the best.

"It only takes a good game against Rangers and all of a sudden you raise eyebrows and scouts are looking at you. It's a great test - you enter the SuperCup to play against the best and we have a world-renowned team that we can go out and do that against.

"Some of our kids might put themselves in that position by having three or four games of their lives because of the stage they are on.

"It could be life-changing. You can even put yourself in a different position with your current club than you are now.

"Some might not make it to the Premier League or Scottish Premiership but playing against some of the best players they might ever play against for that one week is huge for a lot of kids.

"It's definitely life-changing in terms of some may get lucky, some may go on to have great Irish League careers and some will enjoy the fact that for a full week they are living the life of a professional footballer."

Wilkinson managed County Tyrone’s Premier side for three years before moving to the same role with his home county ahead of last year’s campaign.

"I'm an Armagh and Lurgan man so my ambition was always to be able to manage Armagh at the SuperCup,” he added. “It has been fantastic.

"To give anybody an opportunity to go and play in this competition is like a trophy to me - that's where I get my satisfaction.

"Letting them play, giving them the best preparation, being as professional as we can be and after that it's entirely up to them. They have to go and showcase what they are made of.

"This could be the biggest week of their lives and it's only fair that it's all about them and not us, so we will do everything we can to give them the best preparation.

"We're the smallest county but always seem to produce quality players and this year won't be any different.”

Wilkinson also serves as manager of Loughgall’s Under-20 side and his players will now have the ambition of becoming Premiership footballers after the club sealed top-flight promotion for the first time since 2007 last weekend.

"The Premiership is where you want to be,” he said. “Now there's a bigger jump for the younger players but it's about determination and hunger and if they want to play at the highest level they have to do it.