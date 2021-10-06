Craig Cathcart targeting success on the road for Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough’s men currently lie three points behind the second-placed Switzerland in Group C ahead of Saturday night’s clash.

With a trip to Bulgaria coming up three days later Watford man Cathcart knows they need two positive results to keep the heat on.

The 32-year-old admits it will be a tough test in Geneva, but he feels they are more than capable of getting two big results on the road.

Craig Cathcart says Northern Ireland are confident ahead of their World Cup qualifiers

“We’re going to try to win. You don’t want to go into any game thinking a draw is enough,” said Cathcart.

“We want to play our game, we know it’s going to be tough, but the way we performed at home gives us confidence that we can cause them trouble. You have to go into every game trying to win and it will be no different with these two.

“It will be a good game against the Swiss. We had a good game against them not long ago so we know their strengths and weaknesses.

“There are little things we want to improve on and make an impact out there. It will be difficult away from home but we are full of confidence having played well recently.

“Obviously they are a top team, they kept the ball a lot but I think we defended well, we created opportunities when it came to us and overall we were happy with the game.

“We could have come out with a win but overall a draw was probably the fair result. We’ve been working on things this week to try and be a bit better and maybe making more of our opportunities when they come.”

With the likes of Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann missing out, and doubts remaining over Jonny Evans’ availability the squad will be stretched again, but Cathcart was full of praise for the players who have stepped up in recent games.

“The young lads have come in and done really well, they haven’t looked out of place,” he said.