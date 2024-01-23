Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented centre-back has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 12 months, only making his senior Ballymena United debut in February before becoming a mainstay in David Jeffrey’s side that reached last season’s Irish Cup showpiece decider – a run which included Farquhar scoring against Larne in a 2-0 semi-final victory.

He secured a summer switch to full-time football at Inver Park and after making 21 Premiership appearances for the reigning champions, he’s now set to take another significant step in his career by moving to Selhurst Park.

Farquhar follows in the footsteps of Northern Ireland youth international Kofi Balmer, who also plied his trade in the Irish League with both Ballymena and Larne before transferring to Crystal Palace in 2022.

The Eagles have confirmed he’ll be part of Darren Powell’s Under-21s, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League 2 standings.

“I’m delighted to be here, it’s such a big club,” said Farquhar. “I’m glad to get everything over the line and I can't wait to get started.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has wished Farquhar well for the next chapter of his career and believes enjoying a spell of full-time football at Inver Park has helped play a significant role in his development.

“As a club we are disappointed to lose Craig as a player, because he has very much shown his worth to the team in a relatively short space of time,” he said. “However, it’s a very significant step forward for him in his career and we are pleased to give the platform for another player to progress into the full-time game in England.

“As we said when we signed him we have shown with a number of times how full-time football at Larne can play a hugely significant role in helping a player to progress even further and Craig has done exactly that.

“Craig goes with our very best wishes and we will keep track of his career with great interest.”

Crystal Palace Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Craig is a player that the club’s watched over a long period of time.

“He’s a young centre-half that’s experienced both first-team and European football early in his career and he has all the attributes to play at the highest levels in the game.