Crumlin United FC has become the first club to benefit from the new MacBlair Building Support Fund, a partnership initiative between builders’ merchant MacBlair and the Irish Football Association.

The County Antrim side, which plays in the Northern Amateur League, will receive building materials to upgrade its Mill Road facilities. The project includes the addition of two new toilets in the club’s changing rooms, with supplies provided by MacBlair Antrim.

The Building Support Fund will distribute up to £120,000 worth of building materials to football clubs across Northern Ireland over the next three years. Clubs can apply for support to improve pitches, clubhouses and other facilities.

Crumlin United’s application impressed the judging panel for its ambition to grow its 400-plus membership and continue competing at higher levels.

Club chairman Tom McPeake said: “We’re delighted to be the first club to benefit from the MacBlair Building Support Fund.

“As a club we need to continue to develop our facilities in line with our ambition to continue to welcome new members, play an important role in the local community and compete at the highest levels possible. These building materials from MacBlair help us improve the comfort and safety of our members.”

The announcement was marked with a presentation attended by Julie Carson, MacBlair Marketing Manager, Chris Elliott, branch manager of MacBlair Antrim, and Stephen Garrett, Senior Commercial Manager at the Irish FA.

Julie Carson, MacBlair Marketing, said: “I am delighted to announce Crumlin United FC as the first recipient of support from the MacBlair Building Support Fund.

“It was obvious from the club’s application that it’s a well-run club that plays a major role in the local community and has a clear vision of how it wants to continue to improve both on and off the field. From our conversations with the club we’re confident it will benefit greatly from the building materials.

“We encourage other clubs across Northern Ireland to follow Crumlin United FC’s lead and apply for support through the MacBlair Building Support Fund.”

Alongside the Building Support Fund, MacBlair and the Irish FA have also launched the Club Support Fund, offering training equipment packs worth £1,000. These include FIFA-standard footballs, bibs, cones and kit bags.

Stephen Garrett, Senior Commercial Manager at the Irish Football Association, said Crumlin United were deserving first recipients of funding from the MacBlair Building Support Fund.

He added: “The Irish FA is delighted to partner with MacBlair who have an evident passion for supporting grassroots football around the country. We strongly encourage other clubs to send in their applications to be in with a chance of being the next to benefit from this brilliant initiative.”

Club members across Northern Ireland can visit the MacBlair or Irish Football Association websites to apply on behalf of their club for building materials from the £120,000 fund.