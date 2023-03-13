Seaview is no place for the faint-hearted when these two clubs meet – and this one was no different.

Midfielder Jordan Forsythe shot the Crues into a first-half lead only for Ryan Curran – making his first start in a Reds shirt since December – to level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curran than stroked home a second-half penalty which looked good enough to keep the Reds on course to close down Larne at the top of the table – only for Clarke to bag a beauty near the finish.

Crusaders' Philip Lowry (left) battling with Ryan Curran in the 2-2 derby draw against Cliftonville

It means the Reds move into second place in the Danske Bank Premiership table, but remain six adrift of Larne with only seven games remaining.

The home side put their foot on the gas right from the off and, after only five minutes Paul Heatley lofted the ball over the defence to Dean Ebbe, whose low shot was saved by the legs of Nathan Gartside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Reds came back with a vengeance. Ronan Doherty and Curran combined just on the edge of the box to create the chance for Ronan Hale, but his shot ricocheted off the outside of the post.

Back came the Crues and the missed a glorious chance on 12 minutes. Ebbe sent in a great delivery from the right that was met by Philip Lowry, but the usually lethal midfielder directed his header wide of the mark.

It was perhaps no surprise when Baxter’s team broke the deadlock on 26 minutes – and what a strike it was. Daniel Larmour was hauled down by Chris Gallagher and Forsythe stepped up to smash a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

But the Reds retaliated and were level 10 minutes before the interval. The Crues failed to deal with Kris Lowe’s cross from the right; Luke Turner’s stabbed effort was blocked by Billy Joe Burns, but Curran followed up to tap home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams then carved out good chances before the interval. Ebbe again was the provider of a great delivery from the right that was met by the unmarked Jude Winchester, who failed to hit the target.

The Reds were almost in front seconds before the interval. Ronan Hale slipped in Ronan Doherty, only to see his low shot hoofed off the line by Burns.

After the restart, the game became bogged down in a series of niggly fouls, stoppages and ugly little brawls.

In fact, 68 minutes had passed before the fans were treated to their first tangible effort on goal, but Rory Hale’s ambitious effort from 30 yards was deflected over the top by the boot of Lowry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 71 minutes, Ronan Hale was brought down by Josh Robinson, referee Chris Morrison awarded the penalty and Curran sent Jonny Tuffey the wrong way from the spot.

The Reds could only hold the advantage for 10 minutes.

Heatley found Clarke wide on the left and, after cutting inside, he blasted a brilliant low 20-yard drive low into the bottom corner.

Cliftonville still had time to carve out a gilt-edged chance in the last minute when Ronan Hale sent in a low cross met by substitute Joe Gormley...but hit wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Hegarty, 81), Robinson, Larmour, McKeown, Forsythe, Weir (Caddell, 71), Lowry, Winchester (Clarke, 46), Heatley, Ebbe (Owens, 71).

Subs (not used): Murphy, Thompson, Boyd.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Coates, Turner, Casey, Gallagher (McDonagh, 86), Rr.Hale, R.Doherty, Moore (Gormley, 86), R.Curran (Parkhouse, 78), Rn.Hale.

Subs (not used): G.Doherty, Addis, C.Curran, Rocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad