Crusaders and the Irish League are continuing to evolve says Stephen Baxter

The Crusaders boss feels there are more and more players in the league now confident on the ball leading to a more possession based game.

Baxter has seen his own team go through a transition in style.

For so long Jordan Owens was the focal point for the Seaview side as they got the ball from back to front quickly.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Now in his early thirties the Crusaders leading goal scorer has found regular game time harder to come by, but he has still made telling contributions from the bench giving his side more options going forward.

“I think the Irish League has changed dramatically in the last few years,” said Baxter.

“It’s about keeping the ball better now, and teams want to pass it more now.

“Jordan Owens is at an age now where we can’t get 90 minutes out of him.

“He can come on and do a job for us and he has turned a few games for us, but that style of football is maybe not what you’re seeing anymore.

“Therefore you need players who can come in and set it, move it, get back into position and do it all.

“You’re seeing all these types of players in our league now.

“When we played FC Basel you saw every single player, including the goalkeeper, were comfortable taking the ball to feet, controlling it and passing it all in slick fashion.

“It’s getting a little bit like that in the Irish League now, you need that type of player who can do that.”

Despite their defeat to FC Basel Crusaders performance over the two legs was a big boost to Baxter going into the new domestic campaign.

The Crues finished last season in fine fashion and won the Irish Cup in a dramatic finale against Ballymena United.

Last Saturday they came out on top against reigning league champions Linfield in the traditional Charity Shield curtain raiser at Windsor Park

Baxter though will be hoping his side can produce a more consistent challenge for the Blues and the other title hopefuls during the new season.

But the Crues boss admitted it will be another tough season ahead.

“Teams have the capabilities, players and squad sizes now,” said Baxter.

“As the season starts to unfold I think it will get very competitive very quickly.

“You need the players getting through the gears and getting fit quickly.

“We had obviously worked with the players in preparation for Europe and now that has switched focus to the league campaign.