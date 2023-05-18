Crusaders announce arrival of four players including return of Lloyd Anderson

Anderson returns to the club from Carrick Rangers, where he scored six goals this season to help Stuart King’s men secure a record-breaking Premiership points haul, eventually finishing eighth.

"Stephen (Baxter) and his coaching continued to monitor Lloyd's progress and development,” the club said on their website. “Lloyd had an exceptional spell at Carrick Rangers where he became a first team regular scoring six goals in 32 appearances.

"The 25-year-old attacking midfielder signs on a three-year deal and will join his new teammates at the conclusion of his current contract with Carrick Rangers.”

Lloyd Anderson

Goalkeeper Williamson has signed a three-year deal at Seaview from Ballymena United, where he helped them reach the 2022/23 Irish Cup final at Windsor Park earlier this month.

The 27-year-old is also making a Crusaders return having left the club as a teenager to join Knockbreda in 2014.

Defender Smith is a Glentoran youth product and spent a period on-loan with Ballymena United in the 2021/22 campaign

The 22-year-old played six times in the league for the Glens this season, including a brief cameo appearance as they secured European football against Cliftonville last weekend.

Finally, striker Kennedy has penned a two-year contract after scoring 14 goals last season for Dergview.