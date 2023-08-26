On a night the Crues put nine goals past 10-man Carrick Rangers, Kennedy grabbed the solo spotlight at Seaview with four for his personal tally.

Tuesday’s big night marked a big moment for a player aiming to rediscover his best form following an injury nightmare.

And Baxter was full of praise for both Kennedy’s highlight reel on the field and hard work off it towards reaching the fresh levels he has faith his forward player can hit.

Ben Kennnedy was full of smiles on Tuesday night following four goals for the Crusaders player against Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"Ben scored one of the best goals I’ve seen here at Seaview, with the passing and then to finish it off the way he did,” said Baxter. "We’ve not seen the best of him.

"Ben scored a couple of wonder goals as he has that ability but he’s not fully fit.

"He’s still probably only 70 or 80 per cent in terms of match fitness and where he needs to be.

“Not having Ben available was a big loss to us last year as the season before he had a super season.

"Losing a player of his quality for such a long period of time was always going to be difficult.

"He’s working incredibly hard behind the scenes.

“When he gets on it he makes us all tick, he’s a great, great footballer and we look forward to seeing much more of him in the future.”

Now the Crues travel to Newry in search of another maximum return following three wins from the opening three Premiership tests.

"We got off to a good start with two or three early goals (against Carrick), obviously the sending-off affected Carrick in their balance,” said Baxter. "But to go on and score nine goals is very difficult at any level.

“We played some sublime football (but) nine goals only makes three points.

“We won’t be getting carried away...it’s just another game of football, one you will of course enjoy in the moment but very quickly move away from and on to the next game.

"We’ve a tricky game at Newry...in football it can easily happen where you quickly get brought down to earth.

"The players have carried a run of form through from the European games.

"But we’ve played three games of football.