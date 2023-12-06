Having started his Irish League playing career with Ards almost 40 years ago, Stephen Baxter admits drawing them in the Irish Cup fifth round gives the tie an extra special element as Crusaders look to take their first step towards achieving the “ultimate” feat of a tournament hat-trick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Baxter forged his reputation as a prolific striker with the County Down club before enjoying further successful spells at the likes of Linfield, Glenavon and Crusaders, where he is now the world’s current longest-serving manager and has guided them to 16 honours, including four Irish Cups.

They’ve won the famous trophy in consecutive years, beating Ballymena United on both occasions, and begin this season’s campaign at home to Matthew Tipton’s Ards in early-January with the primary objective of going all the way once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're pleased with it being a home draw which is what you always want in the Irish Cup,” said Baxter. “Ards are a very exciting team from the Championship and are a well-managed, well-run football club and I know the people there very well.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has won the Irish Cup on four occasions. PIC: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"It's a club very close to my heart with it being where I started my Irish League career so we will look forward to welcoming them to Seaview and hopefully we can get a good result.

"We've played them a number of times over the years and I have so much time for Warren (Patton, chairman), Matthew and so many other people.

"I had a business in Ards for 21 years so I know everybody connected to Ards Football Club and they are great people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have big plans for a new stadium down there and hopefully things move well for them, but when it comes to an Irish Cup tie we have to focus solely on winning it."

Crusaders will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Linfield, who lifted three consecutive Irish Cup crowns on two different occasions under David Jeffrey, while Glentoran won four on the bounce between 1985-1988.

"It would be the ultimate to try and do something like that, but I never get too carried away with all of that talk,” added Baxter. “You have to compete in football matches and earn the right.