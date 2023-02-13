​A Jordan Forsythe penalty was followed by strikes from Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky to secure a 12th home league win of the season from 14 matches.

No team has picked up more points on home turf this season (37) or scored more (38) than Stephen Baxter’s men who sit only four points behind new leaders Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the perfect league response for the Seaview side who were coming off a 2-0 defeat to Glentoran last time out, and boss Baxter was delighted with the performance his side produced.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter

"You always have to be pleased with three goals for and none against,” he told CruesTV. "Goals come from everywhere and we scored three and missed three good chances so we're pleased.

"We didn't look under any pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dungannon came with a plan to stop us in the first half playing five across the back, shutting the midfield down and playing the ball long.

"We can deal with that all day and it was only a matter of time before we would work it out and get the breakthrough.

"Once you go one down like they did you have to come out a little bit and I felt the chances would appear and they did quickly in the second half and the game was over as a contest.

"It was pleasing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You normally expect Dungannon to pass a bit but they came to kick us today and it didn't really work."

Talisman Heatley has registered double-figure goals in each of the last nine seasons and Saturday’s effort brought him to seven for the 2022/23 campaign.

Baxter feels the forward is now “hitting top form again”.

"He's an amazing person and family guy that gives his all week in, week out for the club,” he added. "We keep talking about him being 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's a label we give players when they get older.

"But he's playing like he's 25.

"The way he plays, he could play for three or four more years.

"He's a brilliant person, never misses training and the most genuine guy I've ever met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's tremendous to work with and I'm just delighted for him.