The Crues took an early lead through Philip Lowry but went into half-time 2-1 down after Carlo Holse’s strike from distance found its way past Jonny Tuffey before Ole Saeter scored from the penalty spot.

In front of home support, Baxter’s men showed a never-say-die attitude and were rewarded with their deserved equaliser in the 74th minute when Billy Joe Burns’ shot was deflected into his own goal by Erlend Reitan.

It gives Crusaders a fighting chance in Norway on Thursday as they look to set up a third-round clash against Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

Crusaders players celebrate equalising after a deflected shot from Billy Joe Burns during their Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg of Norway at Seaview, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"I said to the team 'let this be an occasion we don't forget and let's do something special' and the overriding feeling is that we're a hair disappointed we haven't come away with a win,” Baxter told CruesTV. “The two goals they scored - Jonny is so, so disappointed because he should save the first one and normally would.

"For the penalty, the ball comes over Daniel's (Larmour) head out of the sky and hits his arm which is disappointing.

"Paul (Heatley) hit the post in the first-half, the one that was cleared off the line at the end, one that flashes across from Paul - we might have scored another two or three goals on the night.

"It was a marvellous effort from us because this team are amazing quality.

"We knew our discipline would have to be first class and it was. We held our shape well, we tried to nullify what we knew was coming our way but their passing and movement was there for all to see and we had to stand up to that.

"I knew we would get two 10-minute spells and we did. Jordan (Owens) came on and lifted the place, won a few headers and the momentum flicked around again for us.

"You look at the game in overall context, I think our performance was right up there with anything we've done at Seaview ever."

Skipper Burns suffered a rib injury in last week’s first round home victory over FC Haka and wasn’t able to train ahead of the Rosenborg encounter – but fought through the pain to produce a stunning display on a memorable evening for the Seaview club.

"He was struggling to breathe all week, not able to train and in bed for a couple of days in agony,” added Baxter. “He took some painkillers in the last couple of days to try and get himself half-fit to play.

"He rang me and said 'I want to give it a shot' because last night he said he was 50-50 and didn't know if he would make it or not.

"We had two teams picked but that's the mark of the man when he rings me at lunchtime and says he's going to give it a go. He turned in a man-of-the-match display.

