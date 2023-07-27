The Crues met Rosenborg in the first round of UEFA Europa League qualifying in both 2012 and 2013, losing out 4-0 and 9-3 on aggregate respectively, and the duo will be reacquainted in their UEFA Europa Conference League second round qualifier which gets underway at Seaview this evening (8pm).

Baxter’s side progressed past FC Haka of Finland last week – the third consecutive time they’ve successfully navigated their way beyond the first round – to set up a clash with Rosenborg, who sit 10th in the Norwegian league after winning only five of 16 matches in what has been a testing campaign to date.

Despite that, the Crues chief knows what threat their opponents can pose and is expecting another difficult tie.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter celebrates his team advancing to the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying at Seaview, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"We've been punished by them before - quite badly in one of the games I remember!" said Baxter. "We are going to step up another level in class no doubt and we'll be wise to that.

"We look forward to that - that's what football at this level is all about.

"I remember Paul (Heatley) talking about this when we were winning the Irish Cup saying 'we're off to Europe' and it's every player's dream at Irish League level to be doing this and we've been fortunate to be doing it for years on end.

"I think this will be our 18th trip now - it's just mega for us and we're absolutely thrilled."

Crusaders have already banked at least €350,000 for making it through to the second qualifying round but would earn a further €200,000 for progressing past Rosenborg and should they create history by getting to the group stages, would be in line for an enormous €2.94million windfall.

With bonuses of €500,000 for winning a group stage match and €166,000 per draw, European qualification would have benefits for years to come for any Irish League team that can make it there, but Baxter doesn’t foresee the initial money earned altering his transfer plans ahead of the new Premiership season.

"You're always looking to improve and see what you need to carry yourself forward,” he added. "If I don't get anybody in, I'm not anxious about that whatsoever - I have an exceptional squad of players here right now.

"If something were to turn up which is phenomenal and will help us then we will look at it, but we're not in the business of spending £40,000, £50,000 or £100,000 on players - that just doesn't happen at this football club with the way we're set up.

"Winning (against Haka) doesn't transform anything. The money side doesn't bother me. We talk about budgets when we talk about them as a club and say 'what do we have to spend?' and I spend it around the players as best as I can.

"If I could give these players double what they're on I would give them it because they deserve it, but they know how we work and they are fabulous people.