Crusaders claim 'two clubs have illegally approached' Ben Kennedy in statement dismissing 'vile rumours'

The reigning Irish Cup champions also claim that ‘two clubs have illegally approached’ the former Northern Ireland youth international and that they will be ‘reported to the Irish Football Association’.

"Crusaders FC wish to dismiss scurrilous rumours circulating on social media today in reference to the contractual position of Ben Kennedy,” they said in a statement posted on their website.

“Ben is an exceptional talent who remains under contract with Crusaders FC for a further two years and that position will not change.

Ben Kennedy

"Everyone at Seaview is looking forward to seeing Ben back in action in the new season and beyond.

"As a valued member of the Crusaders Family, Ben will be going nowhere.

"Sadly these vile rumours have been circulating at the same time that two clubs have illegally approached Ben directly without seeking permission from Crusaders FC.

“These actions will be reported to the Irish Football Association.”

Kennedy missed the majority of the 2022/23 campaign with injury, making just two league appearances but returned for a brief cameo as a substitute at Windsor Park earlier this month as the Crues defeated Ballymena United 4-0 in the Irish Cup final.