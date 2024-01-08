Crusaders have announced the January arrival of Stewart Nixon on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Stewart Nixon with Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter following confirmation of a transfer to the Sports Direct Premiership club. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

The transfer confirmation will offer a boost to the Crues fanbase in the aftermath of a shock weekend Irish Cup exit at the first hurdle to Ards by holders of the premier domestic knockout trophy across the past two seasons.

Nixon will step into the Seaview squad full of confidence following a successful loan spell at third-tier Queen’s University which resulted in a 19-goal return for the attacking talent across the first half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nixon joins from parent club Carrick Rangers, having also previously played for Coleraine in top-flight football.

A statement was released by Crusaders across the club’s social media: “Crusaders Football Club are pleased to announce striker Stewart Nixon has signed for the Club.

“Stewart, who is 26 years old, has signed a two and half year deal that sees him join from fellow Sports Direct Premiership club Carrick Rangers and joins the team for training tonight for the first time.

"Stewart spent the first half of the season at Premier Intermediate side Queens University where he scored 19 goals and leaves them second in the league.