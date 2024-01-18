Crusaders have confirmed the signing of former West Brom academy product Kevin Joshua on a contract until the end of this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old Navan native left National League outfit York City this week and the centre-back will be available for selection when Stephen Baxter’s side face Premiership leaders Linfield on Saturday.

Joshua made the move to England with Solihull in 2021 and has since enjoyed spells at West Brom, Kettering, Waterford, Peterhead, Macclesfield and York before arriving at Seaview for his first training session on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very happy to be joining Crusaders and I am pleased to meet Stephen and ready to get on with my job,” he said. “I cannot wait to show what I have to offer and hopefully I can impress my new teammates and the Crusaders supporters with great performances and also help the club push on for the remainder of the season.

New Crusaders defender Kevin Joshua with Stephen Baxter. PIC: Crusaders FC

“I know a bit about the club and what they have achieved over the last few years so they have a quality that I feel I can equal with my experience across the water and between us finish the season strongly.”

Crusaders have also confirmed the arrival of ex-Ards defensive midfielder Adam McAleenan, who was previously on the books at Glentoran.

McAleenan moved to Oakland University in America from Ards in 2019 and the former Northern Ireland youth international was most recently at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to getting on the pitch and being involved as soon as possible,” he said. “I know Crusaders are a good side and the players are of a very high standard so I just want to be part of it and play when called upon.