Crusaders confirm duo available for transfer while Ballymena United announce first summer arrivals

Crusaders have confirmed two players made available for transfer while Ballymena United announced their first summer arrivals ahead of the new season.

New manager Declan Caddell moved quickly to sign former Glentoran and Linfield playmaker Jordan Stewart, but Jordan Williamson and Jude Winchester now look set for the exit door at Seaview.

Williamson returned to the Crues from Ballymena last summer after spending four-and-a-half years at the Showgrounds with his final game an Irish Cup final against Stephen Baxter’s outfit at Windsor Park.

He mainly played understudy to Jonny Tuffey in North Belfast, making only one Premiership appearance last season – an impressive performance as Crusaders defeated Loughgall 1-0 at Lakeview Park, a result which kickstarted a run of form which ultimately ended by securing European football for next season.

Jude Winchester in action against Glentoran last season. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Winchester arrived at the Crues in January 2022 – also from Ballymena – having previously starred for Kilmarnock and Cliftonville.

The 31-year-old made 23 Premiership appearances in the most recent season alongside coming on as a substitute in the European play-off final victory against Coleraine and in total racked up 67 league outings.

"Crusaders Football Club can confirm that Jordan Williamson and Jude Winchester have been made available for transfer ahead of the window opening for Season 2024-25,” the club posted on their website.

Meanwhile, Ballymena have confirmed the arrivals of Jack O’Mahony and Joe Moore – Jim Ervin’s first pair of summer signings.