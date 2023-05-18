Gary Thompson leaves Seaview after making 88 appearances for the Crues across five years following his arrival from Ballymena United in 2018.

The 32-year-old started his career with Linfield before enjoying spells with Larne and Lisburn Distillery before moving onto the Showgrounds and then helped Crusaders win three Irish Cup crowns.

"Everyone at Crusaders wish Gary all the very best for the future and thank him for all his efforts during his 5 years at the club,” the club posted on their website. “Gary played a total of 88 games scoring one goal.

“(He’s a) top professional who will no doubt find a suitable club very quickly ahead of the new season.”

Former Everton youth product Tom Murphy signed from Armagh City last summer following spells with the likes of UCD and Wexford in his native Republic of Ireland and the 22-year-old goalkeeper will now return to pursue work opportunities closer to home.

"We thank Tom for all his commitment throughout the year and wish him well for the future,” the club added. “Tom leaves Seaview with an Irish Cup Winners medal. A top professional who will no doubt go on to be a huge success in the game.”

Defender Cameron Stewart returns to Ipswich Town upon the expiration of his loan deal with the 20-year-old making five Premiership appearances since signing in January.

Young prospects Aidan Steele and Lewis Patterson leave following loan spells with Ards and H&W Welders respectively during the 2022/23 campaign.

They have both previously spent time on the books of English clubs – Steele with Watford and Crystal Palace and Patterson at Fleetwood – with the former playing 16 times in the Championship after arriving at Ards in January while Patterson helped Welders reach the Irish Cup quarter-finals.

On Wednesday, Crusaders announced the signing of winger James Teelan from Newry City on a two-year deal.

“We are very very excited to get James to the club and it is a real coup for us to bring a player of this stature here,” said boss Stephen Baxter. “He has lit it up at Newry City this year scoring 10 goals in a bottom half team, an exceptional team who has scored good goals.

"To score 10 goals coming in off the wing is exceptional and he was much coveted by other clubs but when he came here, saw the set up, spoke to us and we talked about his future and what we are trying to achieve and he bought into it and wants to be here.