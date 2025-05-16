Crusaders have confirmed former Linfield star Jimmy Callacher and striker Adam Lecky are amongst five further players departing Seaview this summer.

The North Belfast outfit announced on Friday afternoon that club legend Billy Joe Burns was leaving after 11 years – a spell which included winning three Premiership titles and three Gibson Cups – and it continues to be a summer of change with a further quintet following him.

Defender Callacher joined the Crues from Linfield, where he made 368 appearances and won an array of trophies, in 2023 and played 29 times in the Premiership last term after recovering from a serious injury which impacted his first campaign.

"Jimmy Callacher, who signed for Crusaders in 2023 after a long and distinguished spell with Linfield, brought experience, leadership, and composure to the Crues’ backline,” the club posted. “His influence on and off the pitch has been immense, helping guide younger players and bringing a winning mentality to the dressing room.

Jimmy Callacher in action against Larne last season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Although his time at Seaview was relatively short, Jimmy’s contribution has been deeply appreciated and his presence will be missed. Jimmy made 43 appearances for the club scoring 1 goal.”

Striker Lecky has been at Crusaders since 2019 after joining from Ballymena United and went on to score 34 goals across 162 appearances.

The 34-year-old scored in the Crues’ most recent Irish Cup success against his former club in 2023, but missed the entirety of last season through injury.

"Adam Lecky joined the club in 2019 and quickly established himself as a key figure in the Crusaders frontline,” the club said on Lecky. “A powerful presence and tireless worker, Adam was instrumental in the club’s Irish Cup triumph in 2022, scoring vital goals throughout the campaign.

"His strength, link-up play, and professionalism have been hugely valued by teammates and coaches alike.

"Adam leaves Seaview with the respect and admiration of everyone at the club. Adam made 162 appearances for the club scoring 34 goals.”

Also departing Crusaders are Mal Smith, who is expected to join reigning Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts, Billy Vance and young goalkeeper Ryan Kerr.

