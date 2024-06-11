Crusaders confirm loan arrival of St Mirren striker while young duo sign first professional deals
The 20-year-old has made nine Premiership appearances for Stephen Robinson’s side, including starting against Celtic in December 2021 before coming off the bench at Ibrox four days later during a 2-1 defeat to Rangers.
Offord has enjoyed four senior loan spells in Scotland so far in his young career, spending time at East Stirlingshire, Alloa Athletic, Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion ahead of a temporary move to the Irish League as the Crues prepare for Europa Conference League first round qualifying action next month.
It won’t be Offord’s first trip to Seaview though as he scored during St Mirren’s 3-0 friendly win in Belfast during the summer of 2022 and it continues the Paisley club’s connection with Northern Irish teams after Fraser Taylor impressed while on-loan at Ballymena United last season while Luke Kenny won the Irish Cup with Cliftonville.
Scotland youth international Offord will be hoping to make a similar impact for Caddell’s side and joins Jordan Stewart, Billy Vance and Jacob Blaney, who signed from Hibernian, as new arrivals in North Belfast.
Meanwhile, Bradley Maguire and Jonathan James have both signed their first professional contracts at the club with the pair penning two-year deals to become part of the senior ranks at Seaview.
Maguire, who has been a standout performer for Crusaders’ youth teams, made five Premiership appearances last season with the 19-year-old coming off the bench against Linfield in April before starting in the final league match of the season versus Glentoran.
Left-back James also started in the youthful Crues side at The Oval with the 18-year-old making his debut as a substitute when Stephen Baxter’s men defeated Carrick Rangers 2-0 in December.
Both worked with new boss Caddell during his stint as Head of Crusaders Football Academy and will now have the chance to impress on the senior stage.
