Crusaders confirm star defender made available for transfer after expressing desire to 'explore new opportunities'

Crusaders have confirmed defender Daniel Larmour has been made available for transfer after expressing “a desire to explore new opportunities should they arise”.

Larmour joined the Crues from Glenavon in 2021 and has went on to make over 100 Premiership appearances during his time at Seaview, which has included winning two Irish Cup crowns.

The 26-year-old, who has also previously spent time at Carrick Rangers, has one year remaining on his current Crusaders contract, but the club say Larmour “expressed his intention not to enter negotiations” over an extension.

He played 25 times in the league for Declan Caddell’s side last term, scoring twice to help the Crues record a top-six finish, and also netted on the European stage as the North Belfast outfit were knocked out of Conference League qualifying on penalties by Caernarfon Town.

Larmour’s potential departure would follow the exits of Jimmy Callacher, Billy Joe Burns, Adam Lecky, Jordan Stewart and Philip Lowry, who have left during the current window – the former trio all reuniting with former manager Stephen Baxter at Carrick.

"Crusaders Football Club can confirm that defender Daniel Larmour has been made available to interested clubs ahead of the upcoming season,” Crusaders posted on social media. “Larmour, who joined the Crusaders in January 2021, has one year remaining on his current contract.

"After discussions with the club, Daniel has expressed his intention not to enter negotiations over a contract extension and has indicated a desire to explore new opportunities should they arise.