Crusaders extend Declan Caddell's perfect start as Kieran Offord adds to goal tally
The Crues’ 1-0 win arrived thanks to a diving header by summer signing Kieran Offord to cap a flowing move started by Daniel Larmour’s pass to release Jacob Blaney down the right before delivering a superb cross.
For a second successive game it left Crusaders celebrating three points and a clean sheet with Offord on target as Declan Caddell extended his perfect start to life in the Premiership hot seat.
Ballymena’s Johnny McMurray, under pressure from Robbie Weir, had a shot saved early on by Jonny Tuffey before the Crues goal.
A second for the visitors almost arrived as Jordan Stewart displayed clever control and a measured lob which dropped on to the top of the Ballymena net.
Offord attacked from deep but Stephen O’Donnell, at full stretch, managed to divert the strike.
Calvin McCurry forced Tuffey into a smart stop after good work by McMurray.
Strong defending, once again, by O’Donnell left the Crues frustrated – with Offord picking out Harry Franklin to carve out the initial opening.
Noah Stewart was introduced off the sidelines by Ballymena boss Jim Ervin in a bid to bolster the hosts’ second-half attacking threat but he fired wide with one effort then over the bar late on.
Sean O’Neill was called into action after the interval during a rare Crues second-half attack – with the Ballymena goalkeeper on hand to deny Offord off a low shot.