Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crusaders host Portadown this weekend in a clash between two clubs each attempting to negotiate fresh challenges but from a foundation of familiarity.

​Two of the most successful Irish League clubs outside the traditional ‘Big Two’ of Linfield and Glentoran, the Crues kicked off the campaign with Declan Caddell stepping in for a first season of senior management but supported by over two decades behind him on the books at Seaview.

The Ports entered Sports Direct Premiership life as a newly-promoted club but having bounced back from relegation at the first attempt with a panel packed with top-flight experience on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a sole point splits the sides in the early standings following Crusaders’ four-game unbeaten run stalled by back-to-back defeats and a Ports side making the Belfast trip bolstered by some thrilling results including salvaging a share of the spoils midweek from 2-0 down.

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"Portadown will be a massive game,” said Caddell. “It will be different to the last two games...Glenavon hit us on the counter, Dungannon had a real go last time out.

"And Niall Currie (Ports boss) will have Portadown fired up and ready to go to war...they will be tackling and fighting and putting us under pressure.

"They have played right to the death in games and got late goals and results, so we have to be wary of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just need to make sure we are ready...I am confident in the boys because of the way we are playing.

“This league is so competitive, I have said since day one that the so-called bottom six have all strengthened.

"Overall, it is like this every season until everyone plays each other once and then it settles down.

"Coming up to Christmas time, that's when you get your injuries and suspensions and that's when your squad strength kicks in and you see the stronger squads push forward that bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But look at the table...just four points cover the top seven at the minute.

“There will never be any easy games and the early results have been unpredictable.

"That's testament to the teams who have strengthened."

Despite double disappointment across the past week, Caddell retains his belief performance levels will produce points.

"The defeats have been a wee bit frustrating and deflating...and it's not to do with us playing badly,” he said. "I think we dominated both games and deserved to get something out of them...but we didn't and that's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is up to us to get it right moving forward but I think the lads have performed very well this season.

"There is a lot of talk about other teams being in transition...look at our team last night (Tuesday), there were five new players.

"I am under no illusions...there will be games we are very good in and games we are not so good in and that will take time until we click and the players get to know each other.