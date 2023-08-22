Rangers – in the news in the lead-up to the game after American businessman Michael Smith acquired a majority share of the club – finished 9-0 down overall on a night to forget.

Paul Heatley shot Stephen Baxter’s team into an early lead before Kennedy turned in a masterclass of first-half finishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were helped immensely by the dismissal of Kyle Cherry on 24 minutes.

The Seaview scoreboard tells the tale as Crusaders fire nine goals past 10-man Carrick Rangers in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

After the break, Philip Lowry got in on the scoring stakes followed by strikes by Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher and substitute James Teelan.

Stuart King’s boys had the first sniff of goal after only five minutes, with Danny Purkis looping a shot into the night air that was knocked off the line by Jarlath O’Rourke.

After that, it was all one-way traffic.

The home fans were celebrating as Heatley moved on to a pass from Burns and, after rounding the goalkeeper, he stroked the ball into the empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heatley should really have struck again on 17 minutes when he again left Ross Glendinning in his wake, but he could only screw his shot wide.

But then Kennedy roamed through the middle courtesy of an Adam Lecky flick on 21 minutes and curled the ball past Glendinning.

He struck again three minutes later when presented with a tap-in by Heatley, only to be pushed in the back by Cherry, who earned a red card. Kennedy was precise from the spot.

His third came on 28 minutes – a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender. Cameron Stewart’s clearance fell to Kennedy, who sensationally volleyed home from 25 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes from half-time, O’Rourke’s piercing run on the left cut open the Rangers defence and his cross was dummied by Heatley, leaving Kennedy to thunder home.

The punters had hardly taken their seats after the interval when the Crues struck again. Lecky again the provider as Lowry produced the clinical finish.

And the goals just kept on coming.

Kennedy turned provider on 54 minutes, whipping in a great cross for Burns to thunder home with the flick of his head.

Kennedy was deservedly given a standing ovation by the home fans just on the hour when replaced by Lloyd Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 63 minutes, Callacher climbed high to meet a Ross Clarke corner-kick and flick home.

Teelan added to a night of misery for Rangers when Clarke’s corner ricocheted around the box before the substitute thumped home.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Callacher, Lowry (Winchester, 59), Kennedy (Anderson, 59), Lecky, Forsythe (Weir, 59), O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley (Teelan, 64), McKeown (Clarke, 46).

Subs (not used): Williamson, Owens.

CARRICK RANGERS: Rs.Glendenning, Forsythe (McGuickin, 46), Stewart (Buchanan-Rolleston, 64), Surgenor (Montgomery, 68), Cushley (Andrews, 46), Allen (Maciulaitis, 46), Crowe, Cherry, Re.Glendinning, Purkis, Tilney.

Subs (not used): McCauley, Withers.