Crusaders flying high with win over struggling Ballymena United

The Shore Road boys were simply too slick, clever and skilful for a team that is dropping alarmingly into the relegation mire – even at this relatively early stage of the campaign.

Goals from Philip Lowry – his fifth in successive league games - Jarlath O’Rourke and Jordan Forsythe made it another night of misery for David Jeffrey’s side, who have now lost their last five league games.

In contrast, Crusaders are now unbeaten in the last five league games, having won four and drawn one.

Jordan Forsythe's goal helped Crusaders to victory over Ballymena United. Pic by Pacemaker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeffrey hinted last week it will be a ‘mighty challenge’ to steady the ship following a home loss to Carrick Rangers.

That assumption will only be hardened on the evidence of last night’s performance.

The team is leaking goals, which is a big worry for the big former Linfield man.

United goalkeeper Sean O’Neill was called into action after only seven minutes, getting down smartly at his near post to beat away a stinging shot from Forsythe.

The Crues should have been in front six minutes later.

This time Adam Lecky sent Paul Heatley hurtling into the box - his first-time shot was parried by O’Neill, but midfielder Jude Winchester just failed by inches to tuck away the rebound.

Seconds later, defender Daniel Larmour roared forward to meet a Ross Clarke corner-kick only to see his thumping header flash inch past the post.

After soaking up all the pressure, United finally wilted on 29 minutes.

Billy Joe Burns lobbed in a hopeful ball from the right, that was expertly touched on by Lecky for Lowry, whose shot gave O’Neill no chance.

United had their first sniff at goal on 32 minutes.

Sean Graham picked out the towering Jordan Gibson, but his header failed to trouble Jonny Tuffey.

Crusaders made it two 60 seconds later.

Clarke looped in another wonderful delivery from the right that was knocked back across the face of the goal by Lecky for O’Rourke to poke home.

It could have been worse.

It took a fantastic double save from O’Neill to deny Lowry and then O’Rourke from killing the game as a contest.

The pace slackened considerably, but the chances kept coming and Clarke really should have put the game to bed on the hour when put through by Forsythe on a one-on-one with O’Neill, whose outstretched leg managed to deflect clear.

And, in another sweeping move, Lowry almost nicked his second of the night only to see his low drive whistle past the base of the post.

United were almost gifted a way back into the game when Tuffey left his line but Conor Keeley’s flick header trickled wide.

But 12 minutes from time, the visitors were let off the hook again when Heatley marched to a static defence only to see his shot cannon back off the post.

Forsythe finally put the visitors out of their misery on 83 minutes, climbing high to meet a Clarke corner and his thumping header ballooned the net.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Weir (Thompson, 87), Lowry, Lecky (McMurray, 87), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester, Larmour, Heatley, Clarke (Snelgrove, 87).

Subs (not used): Murphy, Ebbe, Owens, Barr.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Redman, McDaid, Kelly, McCullough, Kane, Gibson (Parkhouse, 81), Keeley, Graham (Henderson, 64), Tipton (McElroy, 81), Place.

Subs (not used): Whiteside, Loughran, Waide, Corbett.