Crusaders have turned to the past as part of plans for a future without Stephen Baxter after 19 years as manager.

The Crues secured summer European football on Monday in a dramatic finale to the domestic season with added-time success over Coleraine by 3-2 during the European Play-off Final.

The final whistle proved the perfect farewell to Irish League football as boss of the Seaview club for Baxter and Declan Caddell, his replacement promoted from within the club, has moved quickly to reshuffle the backroom team with a series of fresh coaching appointments.

However, Baxter has confirmed plans to remain on board for the Europa Conference League campaign given Caddell’s lack of the required coaching qualifications for that competition, with a Crusaders statement highlighting the news as “providing continuity and leadership during this crucial period”.

David Rainey, pictured as a player in 2013, has accepted the role of Crusaders assistant manager. (Photo by by Darren Kidd/Presseye.com)

But Caddell has kicked off life in charge with the signing announcement on Monday of former Linfield player Jordan Stewart and now a number of changes behind the scenes.

David Rainey won a string of silverware as a Crusaders player and will now step up alongside Caddell as assistant manager.

Another former player, Steven Livingstone, has signed on to the coaching team with Peter Thompson extending his Crues connection having joined the backroom panel in recent seasons.

David McClelland is set to stay on board as goalkeeping coach, with Gary McIlwaine taking on the road of strength-and-conditioning coach.

Frankie Weir, who was previously kit manager, has accepted the role of club chaplain. Roy McReynolds will step up from the role of assistant to kit manager with support from Jonathan Williams.

A Crusaders club statement added: "We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to outgoing coaches Jeff Spiers and Charlie Murphy, whose contributions have been invaluable to the club's journey, as well as our long-standing chaplain Rev Ken White for his dedicated service.

“Crusaders Football Club looks forward to the upcoming season with great anticipation, buoyed by the strength and expertise of our new backroom team.