Crusaders ‘have nothing to lose’ against FC Basel - Stephen Baxter

The Crues trail the Swiss side 2-0 following the first leg.

But Baxter, who was proud of his side’s performance at St Jakob-Park, said his side will take the game to their opponents.

“I think at times we underestimate who we are, what we are as a nation of footballers and a league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

“We have shown we are capable, we have mixed it with really good teams.

“Linfield, Coleraine, Glentoran, Larne and Cliftonville have all done it of late.

“When Basel come to our place we will have nothing to lose so we’ll throw the kitchen sink at them.

“All the Irish league teams have mixed it with some top teams and we have not embarrassed ourselves.

“If we lose two, three or four nil I don’t really care.

“If we throw the kitchen sink at them I will be pleased, they’ll know they are in a game when they come to our place.

“We need a full house, we need every Crusader fan to come in numbers.

“The atmosphere out there last week was unbelievable. I want to see that at Seaview, I want to see us packed out to the rafters.