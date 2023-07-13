News you can trust since 1737
Crusaders head back to Belfast on level terms with FC Haka

​Crusaders took an early lead against FC Haka but had to battle back to rescue a first-leg Europa Conference League draw from the trip to Finland.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 13th Jul 2023, 20:35 BST- 1 min read

​The 2-2 first qualifying round first-leg clash featured Jordan Forsythe offering the Crues an early boost but hosts FC Haka hit back for a 2-1 upper hand thanks to two goals inside three minutes.

A red card left FC Haka down to 10 men for the closing third during which Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders grabbed a welcome equaliser.

Forsythe fired home on 22 minutes following good work by Clarke and Adam Lecky.But handball against Jarlath O’Rourke led to Logan Rogerson slotting a penalty kick past Jonny Tuffey.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Stavros Zarokostas attacked along the left flank before delivering a low cross converted by Tiemoko Fofana.Janne-Pekka Laine – who hit the crossbar at 2-1 – was shown red on 66 minutes.

And the Crues made the most of the numerical advantage as Clarke steered home a superb free-kick for 2-2 ahead of the Belfast home leg.

Ben Kennedy had an early opening saved by goalkeeper Aatu Hakal at 0-0 before later testing the home shot-stopper off a free-kick.

Philip Lowry finished frustrated as offside ruled out his goal then he could only steer wide off a great opening created by substitute Jordan Owens.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, O'Rourke, McKeown, Burns, Larmour, Heatley, Lecky (Winchester, 80), Kennedy (Owens, 84), Clarke, Lowry, Forsythe.Subs (not used): Williamson, Anderson, Boyd, Kennedy, Kerr, Smith, Teelan, Weir.​

