​The duo were named Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Player and Manager of the Month for August respectively as the much-fancied Crues made an unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Former Stevenage and Northern Ireland youth international star Kennedy sits joint-top of the Premiership goal charts alongside Linfield forward Chris McKee with both netting five times to date.

Kennedy scored four as the Seaview outfit hammered Carrick Rangers 9-0 and followed it up in their next outing to Newry City, where Baxter’s men recorded a 4-0 triumph.

Ben Kennedy was named NIFWA Player of the Month for August after scoring five goals. PIC: NIFWA

After picking up the monthly gong for a first time, the 26-year-old is looking to add more to his collection.

"It's my first monthly award, but hopefully not my last,” he said. "I have to put these things in perspective.

"I've had a year out of the game, I'm proud of what I've achieved and it's nice to get a pat on the back for it.

"I'm hungry for more, now.

"I really want to have a good season after a tough time last year."

While Kennedy was winning his first, boss Baxter collected a remarkable 21st monthly NIFWA award.

He will be hoping to continue his fine recent record against their bitter rivals with the Crues only losing two of the last 15 meetings with Cliftonville across competitions, although nine have finished in draws.

Crusaders will also be looking to lean on their strong home form after they picked up more points (47) than any other team last season.

"Our full focus in pre-season was on our European campaign, in truth the league was the furthest thing from my mind,” Baxter said after collecting his award. "But our performances in Europe this summer superseded anything I thought we would achieve.

"That time together and those good performances carried into the league campaign and allowed us to hit the ground running.

"We will try and keep that going for as long as we can.