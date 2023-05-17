The 20-year-old scored 10 Premiership goals for Darren Mullen’s men this season as the Showgrounds outfit maintained their top-flight status by finishing 10th.

He will now join the Crues ahead of another European adventure for the Seaview club following their 4-0 cup triumph over Ballymena United at Windsor Park earlier this month.

“I am delighted to sign for Crusaders and when Stephen came calling and told me the history of the club and what he wanted to do I was always going to sign,” he told the club’s website. “I have looked into the club and I know what they are about and how they play and I cannot wait to get started.

James Teelan has joined Crusaders

"Crusaders have a rich history in winning things and that is what I want to do. I can't wait to focus on playing and see what the future holds for me going forward.”

Baxter stated his delight at adding an ‘exciting young player’ to his squad who was ‘coveted by other clubs’.

“We are very, very excited to get James to the club and it is a real coup for us to bring a player of this stature here,” he said. “He has lit it up at Newry City this year scoring 10 goals in a bottom half team, an exceptional team who has scored good goals.

"To score 10 goals coming in off the wing is exceptional and he was much coveted by other clubs but when he came here, saw the set up, spoke to us and we talked about his future and what we are trying to achieve and he bought into it and wants to be here.