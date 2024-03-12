Declan Caddell will take on the role of Crusaders manager this summer following Stephen Baxter's exit. (Photo by Crusaders Football Club)

Caddell, the head of Crusaders Football Academy and highly-decorated player across over two decades of one-club service, was called “an integral part of the club's staffing structure since his retirement” in a statement by the Seaview side.

Crusaders’ announcement highlighted “at the minute, we are fully focused behind Stephen and the team to finish the season on a high” and that “there will be no further comment at this time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caddell progressed up the Crues ranks after joining as a 15-year-old to prove a key player during Baxter’s era.

His impressive medal haul features three Irish League titles, four Irish Cup medals, one Setanta Cup triumph, one League Cup victory and three Co Antrim Shield wins.

Caddell was appointed head of Crusaders Football Academy in 2022 and the club statement highlighted his progress in the role.

Crusaders sit fourth in the current Sports Direct Premiership standings with seven games to go – 16 points behind Cliftonville and one clear of Glentoran following a weekend win over Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter last month revealed his decision to step down as Seaview boss following the current campaign after 19 years in the role of Crusaders manager.

“It has been an honour and privilege for me to serve the club and the special memories we created together will forever be ingrained in our hearts,” said Baxter in a club statement at the time. “I would like to thank all the players, staff, board members and our incredible fans who have walked this journey with me from start to finish.

"It’s been an incredible ride.

“Planning now gives the club time to prepare for the next chapter but rest assured with a number of points still needed to make the playoffs, it will be foot to the mat to the end of the season as we chase another European adventure.