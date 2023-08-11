News you can trust since 1737
Crusaders off the mark in Premiership thanks to first-half boost at Ballymena

First-half goals from Adam Lecky and Jarlath O’Rourke helped to hand Crusaders a first win from the first match of the Premiership season.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 11th Aug 2023, 22:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 22:29 BST

Jim Ervin’s first home fixture since stepping in as Ballymena manager ended in a 2-1 defeat as the hosts ended the game with 10 men following Colin Coates’ second-half sending off.

Ballymena gained a consolation in the closing stages off Ryan Waide but Crusaders proved resolute to capture full points.

Lecky broke the deadlock on 16 minutes as clever play out wide by Ben Kennedy finished with a cross which Philip Lowry was unable to steer goalwards as desired but his team-mate arrived to convert at the back post.

Adam Lecky scored the first goal of Crusaders' Premiership campaign in a 2-1 defeat of Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)Adam Lecky scored the first goal of Crusaders' Premiership campaign in a 2-1 defeat of Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
O’Rourke rewarded the Crues for a commanding start with a second goal on the half-hour mark as Lecky delivered a deep cross which Paul Heatley steered back into the path of he unmarked defender.

Heatley had a goal ruled out for offside but Ballymena’s problems increased with a red card after the interval for Coates.

Coates was sent off for his challenge on Heatley.

But the next major talking point arrived in Ballymena’s favour as Waide fired home from distance on 90 minutes to cut the gap.

However, Crusaders finished in front at the final whistle.

Sean O’Neill produced saves for Ballymena to deny Kennedy, Heatley

At 1-0, Johnny McMurray fired a shot just wide after strong play by Scot Whiteside.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, Coates, Graham, Waide, McCullough, McGuigan, McMullan, McMurray, Place

Subs (not used): Johnston, Kane, O’Boyle, Gibson, Murray, Tennant, Crawford

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Lecky, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley, McKeown.

Subs (not used): Williamson, Teelan, Owens, Winchester, Smith, Anderson, Clarke.

Referee:

