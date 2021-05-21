Crusaders protest dismissed by Challenge Cup committee

The Crues submitted an official protest with the IFA on Thursday afternoon with regards to Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game, claiming “multiple breaches” during the penalty shootout when goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off.

Laws 10 and 14 deal with the penalty kicks and the Seaview club believe the laws and rules of the game were not applied correctly in the shootout.

Howevere, the IFA’s Challenge Cup Committee has determined that the protest is dismissed following a meeting on Friday, meaning tonight’s final between Larne and Linfield can procedd as planned.

Jonny Tuffey is dismissed by referee Shane Andrews

A stateent from the IFA said: Following consideration of the Protest Letter received from Crusaders Football Club, and the verbal observations of Tommy Whiteside, Treasurer and Director, and Bernard Thompson, General Manager and Secretary, of Crusaders FC, the Irish Football Association’s Challenge Cup Committee has determined that the protest is dismissed.

“In reaching the decision the Committee took notice of advice provided by the Technical Director of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in relation to the detail of the protest made by Crusaders Football Club.

“The advice covered Laws 5, 10 and 14 and in particular indicated that on the facts of the case as presented there was a procedural error, however there is no evidence or indication in the Crusaders submission that this error materially affected the outcome of a particular penalty kick that was outlined in the club’s submission.”

