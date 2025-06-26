Crusaders teenager makes dream Hull City move after 'attracting interest from top clubs across the UK'

Crusaders teenager Coist Walker is the latest Irish League youngster to seal a dream move across the water after joining English Championship outfit Hull City.

The 16-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks at Seaview and was part of Declan Caddell’s senior squad last season, included as an unused substitute in four Premiership matches and their BetMcLean Cup win against Coleraine.

Walker has represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level, starting in all three of their European Championships qualifiers earlier this year against Slovenia, Israel and England.

He will now continue his progression in Hull’s academy, opting to join the Tigers after receiving interest from a number of clubs across the water.

Crusaders teenager Coist Walker has joined Hull City. (Photo by Crusaders Football Academy)

"Crusaders Academy is proud to confirm that Coist Walker has signed with English Championship side Hull City,” posted Crusaders’ Football Academy. “The 16-year-old has progressed impressively through the ranks within the Academy from right up to featuring in the First Team Squad.

“A Northern Ireland U17 international, Coist’s performances have attracted interest from top clubs across the UK. He will now make the move to ‘The Tigers’ to begin the next chapter of his football journey.

“Everyone at Crusaders sends their congratulations to Coist and his family – we couldn’t be prouder.”

Walker was also congratulated by County Down SuperCup NI, who he helped reach the Premier Section semi-finals last summer.

"We love to see players who have represented us moving on and continuing their football journey so we’re thrilled to hear this news about Coist who played for our Premier team in last year’s SuperCupNI,” they posted. “All the very best Coist and we’ll be watching your progress closely.”

It’s set to be a busy summer for Irish League youngsters taking the next step with Glenavon teenager Chris Atherton joining Premier League giants Chelsea after impressing at Mourneview Park.