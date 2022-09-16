Crusaders turn the tables to claim home win over Linfield

Goals from Philip Lowry and Jordan Forsythe helped the Shore Road boys pocket three crucial to take them up alongside Glentoran at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table – after Joel Cooper had shot David Healy’s Linfield into an early second-half lead.

But the game finished in with worrying scenes when Crusaders substitute Josh Robinson went down with a head injury that required a lengthy period of treatment before he was stretched off – the silence that descended over the Belfast venue said it all.

An error from Chris Shields earlier gifted Adam Lecky the first opportunity when the big striker gobbled up his misplaced pass, but he opted to try a cheeky 40-yard lob that failed to trouble Chris Johns.

Jordan Forsythe scored the crucial goal in Seaview success last night to send Crusaders level at the top of the Premiership table off a 2-1 victory over Linfield. Pic by Pacemaker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues retaliated in a positive manner when Daniel Larmour’s clearance fell kindly for Robbie McDaid, but his weak effort trickled into the gloves of Jonny Tuffey.

The Blues, neat and tidy on the ball, carved open the Crues defence on 12 minutes with Cooper sending Kirk Millar free on the left, but the midfielder’s cross was turned over the crossbar by McDaid, who was at full stretch.

Then the big away support were on their feet appealing for a penalty kick on 19 minutes when Ross Clarke appeared to catch over-lapping full-back Matty Clarke - but referee Lee Tavinder wasn’t convinced.

Linfield should have been in front on 27 minutes.

Stephen Fallon picked out the long-striding McDaid with a brilliant defence-splitting pass, only for Tuffey to get down smartly to save with his legs.

Healy’s team was cursing their luck again eight minutes before the interval.

This time Cooper looped in a corner-kick from the right met by Sam Roscoe, whose powerful header was somehow smuggled to safety by Tuffey, who had Chris Hegarty perfectly placed to complete the clearance.

Linfield required merely 60 seconds after the restart to break the deadlock.

The impressive Fallon took off on a dazzling run on the left and, even though he was crowded out by Forsythe and Clarke, still managed to get in a cross that was superbly volleyed home by Cooper.

Crusaders tried to come off the ropes, with Johns flapping at a cross from Jarlath O’Rourke which left Lecky with a free header, but Jimmy Callacher was back to tidy up.

But Baxter’s side were back on terms just before the hour.

The ball ping-ponged around the area, with Forsythe flicking on for Billy Joe Burns, whose scuffed effort was shovelled under the diving Johns by Lowry.

The Crues went close again when Clarke’s shot from wide on the right was totally misread by Johns, leaving Daniel Larmour with an open goal but he could only fire into the side-netting.

Then, from O’Rourke’s break on the left, Callacher was only inches away from firing into his own net, the ball inching past the post.

Linfield almost nicked a winner 10 minutes from time as Millar’s corner-kick landed on the head of Callacher, but Tuffey produced another wonderful save to paw clear.

But it was the Crues who stole it two minutes later.

Fallon lost possession to Burns, who cleverly cut the ball back to Forsythe, whose finish was sublime.

In the Premiership game between Newry City and Dungannon Swifts, Lorcan Forde’s sole goal secured full points for the hosts.

Forde made his mark past the hour mark.