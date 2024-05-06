Crusaders celebrate scoring an injury-time winner over Coleraine for a 3-2 victory in the European play-off final at Seaview. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Victory in Stephen Baxter’s 953rd fixture as Crues boss is expected to now delay his plans to step down from the club to lead the Seaview side into Europe for a 13th time.

On a day of expected farewells for Crusaders as Paul Heatley signed off his playing career with the club, it was another key long-serving member of the Baxter era who grabbed the glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Owens gained a decisive touch in the 92nd minute with a close-range finish after Jordan Forsythe fired goalwards at the second attempt following Ross Clarke’s corner-kick delivery, an Adam Lecky header back across the box and Lewis Barr cutback.

It wrapped up a thrilling European play-off final as Crusaders battled back from a goal down to hold the lead at 2-1 before Coleraine left it level and, with play ticking towards extra-time, the hosts delivered a final twist.

Jamie McGonigle, a former Crues player, broke the deadlock for Coleraine on four minutes by collecting Matthew Shevlin’s headed pass and drilling home from a tight angle on the left-hand side of the box.

Heatley served up an assist on his final appearance to help Crusaders equalise when he slipped a ball into the path of the on-rushing Jarlath O’Rourke and the left-back’s right-foot finish curled into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within two minutes it was 2-1 to Crusaders as Forsythe’s free-kick delivery created problems in the Coleraine penalty area and Daniel Larmour smashed the loose ball goalwards, with a deflection helping steer it into the net.

Coleraine hit back in spectacular style on 71 minutes off Josh Carson’s superb long-range strike into the top corner.

Adam Lecky had a goal ruled out for the Crues but Baxter’s men continued to push and Owens claimed a final touch on Forsythe’s effort to ensure Europa Conference League football and a significant financial boost.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe, Larmour, Barr, O’Rourke, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Clarke, Heatley, Lecky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Williamson, Joshua, Owens, Winchester, Nixon, Boyd, James.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, O’Donnell, Kely, Jarvis, J Scott, Carson, Glackin, A Scott, Shevlin, McGonigle.