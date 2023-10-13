Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It was striker Adam Lecky who bagged the all-important goal just before the interval.

The result means that the Sky Blues remain rooted at the foot of the Sports Direct Premiership table, having won only two of their 12 games so far.

United had the first big chance of the game after only five minutes. Isaac Westendorf’s piercing run created a great opportunity for Noah Stewart but he could only blaze wide.

United cut open the home defence again five minutes later. Again the energetic Westerdorf was the orchestrator, leaving Josh Robinson in his wake before crossing for Fraser Taylor but his shot was beaten away by the legs of Jonny Tuffey.

Ballymena’s chances of causing a shock diminished on 23 minutes when skipper Colin Coates was stretched off with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. It later emerged it was a dislocated kneecap.

The Crues opened up the United defence for the first time 10 minutes from the break when Ross Clarke’s free-kick from wide on the left found Lecky, whose header scraped past the post.

But the home fans at last had something to cheer seconds before the break with Lecky’s breakthrough.

Ben Kennedy sent Jarlath O’Rourke free on the left and when he drilled in a low cross the big striker had the simple job of tapping home.

United attempted to repair the damage after the restart with Andy McGrory lofting a 20-yard free-kick over the top after Taylor had been flattened by a Lloyd Anderson challenge.

The Crues came roaring back with O’Rourke firing in a blockbuster from distance, forcing Sean O’Neill to use both gloves to beat away.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Kennedy (Teelan, 94), Lecky, O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley (Smith, 28) Robinson, Clarke, Anderson.

Subs (not used): Kerry, M.Kennedy, Owens, Maguire, James.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Whiteside, Coates (Gawne, 27), McCullough, Taylor, McGrory (McMurray, 93), Tennant, Boyle, Place, Stewart (O’Boyle, 87), Westendorf.

Subs (not used): Johnston, McGuigan, Walsh, Murray.