Crystal Palace set to swoop for Kofi Balmer

Reports from England suggest Crystal Palace are close to signing the Larne defender with a fee claimed to have been agreed with the Danske Bank Premiership outfit.

Balmer, who is yet to play for the Northern Ireland senior side, is said to be discussing personal terms with the Selhurst Park side as the bid to conclude the deal.

The 21-year-old has made a real impact at Inver Park since joining from Ballymena United in June last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring Kofi Balmer to the club

So much so that he penned a contract extension last season extending his deal until the end of the 2023/24 season.

It seems though that Balmer will not see out that deal with a move to Patrick Vieira's side now in the offing.

Larne will be sad to see a player of Balmer's quality depart but boss Tiernan Lynch will be thrilled to have played a big role in his development

“Kofi has proven the quality we knew he had since his arrival in the summer,” Lynch said following the completion of his contract extension last season.

“We felt full-time football would really help him to continue his progress and Kofi feels that himself.