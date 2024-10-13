Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace youngster Justin Devenny admits scoring his first Northern Ireland U21s goal in their 5-0 Euro 2025 qualifying victory over Azerbaijan was “a special moment”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Wright’s side have shown undoubted signs of promise throughout this campaign, most notably picking up a point against star-studded England last month, and that continued at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon with a clinical second-half performance.

Linfield ace Charlie Allen handed the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot before JJ McKiernan, Patrick Kelly and Devenny netted after the break with a Rustam Samigullin own goal rounding off a comprehensive win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devenny, who was born in Scotland, started his career with Kilmarnock before moving to Airdrieonians and sealed a dream switch to Premier League outfit Palace last summer.

Justin Devenny celebrates with Dale Taylor after scoring Northern Ireland's fourth in their 5-0 victory over Azerbaijan. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The 21-year-old has scored six times in 24 appearances for the club’s U21 side, including twice in five Premier League 2 outings this term, netting against Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

Devenny has also been handed the responsibility of captaincy and what has been a magnificent season for the young midfielder continued this weekend.

"It’s a special moment with that being my first goal for Northern Ireland,” he told Northern Ireland’s media channel. “I want more and we’ve another game coming up so it would be good to get another. It’s a proud moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew we had the quality in the dressing room to get the result. I thought we were ruthless in front of goal and we showed that today.

"We probably could have got more goals and I always believed we could win the game. That was a good way to do it.”

It was a third victory in nine qualifying matches for Wright’s side, who will finish their campaign off with a trip to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

"That’s what I was hoping for,” he said. “It was difficult conditions and we talked all week about the importance of getting an advantage and exploiting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad