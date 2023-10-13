Almost a decade on from when they first lined out together for Glentoran, the partnership of Curtis Allen and Danny Purkis is once again bearing fruit as they spearhead Carrick Rangers’ hopeful charge up the Premiership table.

The duo combined to great effect last weekend as Carrick defeated Loughgall 4-3 with 35-year-old Allen grabbing his first two league goals of the season while Purkis, who has been electric since arriving at the Loughview Leisure Arena this summer, provided a brace of assists.

Their form has helped Stuart King’s side put together an unbeaten run of four matches across competitions ahead of tonight’s home clash with table-toppers Linfield.

They’ve already picked up a point against the Blues this season with Purkis’ netting twice in their 3-3 draw at Windsor Park in August.

Carrick Rangers striker Curtis Allen scored twice in their Premiership victory over Loughgall last weekend. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"The boys are probably sick of me crying in training over the past month about not putting the ball in the box or front post,” laughed Allen. “I've moaned at Danny and he has probably heard me in his sleep shouting 'pass the ball'.

"I thrive off balls in the box and demand better from the strikers.

"Nedas (Maciulaitis), Danny and myself are all chipping in with goals and it's brilliant.

"When Danny came to the club, it was probably 10 years or so since we played together at times for Glentoran and I told him I used to do your running so now it's time for you to do mine!

"We're gelling together and I think you can see that.”

Allen spent two years with tonight’s opponents between 2009-2011, earning his move to David Jeffrey’s side after topping the Premiership goalscoring charts for Lisburn Distillery following a spell with Bournemouth.

He missed most of last season with an injury suffered in December but is happy to be back on the pitch and contributing to victories.

"I think we're getting back into the mentality we had last season of not knowing when we're beaten,” he added. “We're still giving away some silly goals and we need to rectify that, but at the other end the boys are doing the business.

"We had a rough start, but if you look at the fixtures and points that we have you probably would say it's fair enough.

"We had a great start last year and everyone thinks you can go and do that again.

"New players have came in and they need time to settle.

"People are settling, we're starting to get boys back from injury and have four wins on the bounce.