Allen, who has also played for the likes of Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran, has been out since December with an ankle injury and the 34-year-old underwent successful surgery to correct the issue on Friday.

He had scored seven league goals in 13 appearances for Stuart King’s men this season prior to that and will now be at the Loughview Leisure Arena for another couple of seasons.

“I’m delighted to finally get the surgery done today and it’s all went well,” he told Carrick’s website.

Curtis Allen has signed a contract extension at Carrick Rangers

"Obviously, I’m disappointed that I’ll not be able to play again this season but I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure I’m super fit and raring to go come pre-season.

“I’ve loved my time at Carrick so far and I’m delighted to have agreed to extend my contract by another year.”

King was also delighted to secure the future of his star striker.

“Curtis has been a massive loss to us after a phenomenal start of the season when he was fit, playing well and scoring goals which were vital to some of the results we were getting,” he said.

"He picked up a knock at Cliftonville that didn’t look that bad at the time but he’s had to go in for an operation to clear it up and thankfully that has gone well today. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back out on the pitch.

“The news of his contract extension is brilliant, he is really enjoying it here and has seen the progress we have made this season too.

"To extend his contract is great for us also as once he’s back fit it will be like having a new player that will be here for the next two seasons, so we are delighted to have agreed that with him.”

Carrick are enjoying a three-game unbeaten run in the league after picking up consecutive wins over Newry City and Ballymena United.