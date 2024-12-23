Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Curtis Black's Christmas wish is very simple: a winner’s medal in the Steel & Sons Cup final.

The Derriaghy CC striker is aiming to shoot down Willowbank by landing the prestigious trophy at Seaview on Christmas Day.

Standing in the way is Belfast-based Willowbank – who have beaten Crumlin United, Ballymacash Rangers, Crusaders Reserves, Ards Rangers, Finaghy and Ballymoney United en route to the showpiece decider.

And 31-year-old Black, who netted in Derriaghy's semi-final victory against Killyleagh, says everyone involved at the club is looking forward to the big occasion.

Willowbank manager Declan McCrory (left) and Derriaghy boss Owen Forsythe ahead of the ToalsBet.Com Steel & Sons Cup final at Seaview on Christmas Day. (Photo by Stephen Hamiton)

Whilst Derriaghy play in the National Amateur Football League Premier Division, Black acknowledged they will have to be at their best against a Willowbank side who are one league below.

"These opportunities don't come around often," he told the News Letter. "Everyone from the committee, to the players and the supporters are really excited.

"Willowbank are a very good side and I've said it before that they are one of the best footballing teams in the amateur leagues. They have a good coach, they are well-drilled and we know they will give us a really good test.

"I think the bookies have Willowbank as favourites but it's going to come down to whoever wants it more on the day, and hopefully, we can come out victorious."

The occasion will mark Black’s first-ever appearance in a Steel & Sons Cup final and he admits preparations have had to be tweaked for the big day.

"As a family man, it’s going to have to be something that I adapt to,” he reflected. "We are meeting at 9:15am on Christmas Day morning so I’m sure I’ll be up early!

“My family plans to go to the game and that’s a big difference for them as they are used to getting everyone around for Christmas, cooking, cleaning and everything that goes with it.

"I suffered a knee injury a couple of years ago so I didn’t think I’d have another big day like this again. It’s probably going to be my last year so I want to go out with a bang."

When asked what’s on the Christmas present list, the ex-Dundela man answered: “A winner’s medal in the Steel & Sons Cup. Not only for me but for the boys and the whole club because they deserve it.”