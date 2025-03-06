Joe Gormley, at 35 years old, is enjoying finding fresh ways towards familiar outcomes in Cliftonville colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s all-time leading goalscorer now turns focus towards adding a fifth League Cup winner’s medal to his collection by helping Cliftonville defeat Glentoran on Sunday.

An appearance in the Windsor Park showdown would present Gormley another opportunity to further cement his legacy as one of the Irish League’s most feared and respected strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, centre-forward Gormley remains centred on forward strides in a season of goals and gains which may have left some outside observers surprised given his reduced minutes across recent years.

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrating League Cup final glory in 2022. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

For Gormley, it has been a case of adjustments alongside execution off experience.

“I love it...I think it is the fittest I have felt in a few years,” said Gormley. “Younger players are quicker and stronger, so you are trying to outsmart them, I have adapted a little with the runs in behind showing I am sharper and quicker.

“It is trying to be a bit cuter and smarter and it seems to be working so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't played as much as I probably would have liked in the last few years but Jim (Magilton, manager) has put me in this year and I have repaid him with goals.

"Luckily, I have been in four League Cup finals and scored six goals...it's a competition which has been kind to me and, hopefully, it’s like that on Sunday.

“I am sitting on 17 goals this year...I was probably going to potentially retire at the end of the year but who knows what is going to happen now?

"Fingers crossed we can sort something and next year may be my last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With not playing as much, I felt that this year could be my last but Jim has shown faith in me and started me...I responded by scoring goals and was top goalscorer for a period until Matthew Shevlin took over.

“Sitting at the top of the charts at the age of 35 is not bad!”

If Gormley’s role is reduced to one outside the starting side this weekend at the National Stadium the Cliftonville fan-turned-player is still excited at the prospect of a prize party.

“If Cliftonville win I win...it is a team game,” said Gormley. “Sometimes you get individual credit but it's about the team and you won't get far if you are just worried about yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning with Cliftonville means more than if I was anywhere else.

“I would rather win one trophy with Cliftonville than 10 somewhere else...Cliftonville are my club.

"Tommy Breslin gave me the opportunity to play at the highest level and, hopefully, I am continuing to do him proud...I will always cherish being given that opportunity.

“Obviously you want to play every game and I feel that I will score goals when I play no matter what age I am...20 or 40, I will always score goals unless my legs don't let me run anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have confidence in myself...that’s just me as a person, playing with a smile on my face.

“I love the game, love playing and if I’m not involved, I would not let that annoy me.