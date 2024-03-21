Glentoran winger Daire O'Connor. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

​The Glens currently sit fourth in the Premiership table – a whopping 24 points adrift of leaders Larne with six matches left to play – and it was a 3-0 defeat to Loughgall earlier this month that cost manager Warren Feeney his job.

With Declan Devine appointed interim chief until the end of this season, The Oval outfit could still potentially secure Irish Cup success with an upcoming semi-final clash against rivals Linfield, where victory would take them one step closer to ensuring they’re playing European football next season.

Winning the Premiership’s play-off is another possible route through to Europa Conference League qualifying, and while O’Connor admits it has been a frustrating season with the heights of a sublime 4-0 win over the Blues mixed with nine league defeats, the ex-Cliftonville winger believes they’ve the squad to turn their fortunes around.

"I think it's justified,” he said of the criticism. “I'll be the first to say that performances have been inconsistent all season.

"For every 4-0 win against Linfield there has been a 3-0 defeat to Loughgall or 3-2 against Carrick.

"It's clear as day the talent amongst the squad and if you ask any fan across the league if we have a squad capable of winning the league most would say we do.

"We see some of the criticism and we try to hide from a lot of it as well because you have to protect yourself mentally going into games.

"It's one of the strongest dressing rooms I've been in during my career with the mentality of the lads and everyone is sticking together.

"We've international players, guys who have won league titles, young lads that nothing fazes them...it's a good blend and we just need to find that consistency.

"We've been saying it all season but if we could get it to click regularly then I think we'd be unstoppable in the league - finding a way to do that is the challenge.

"I'm more than sure we have what it takes but it's just about producing regularly. Ultimately that's what cost Warren his job and we take responsibility for that.

"I text him myself saying 'sorry we let you down' because ultimately we did to an extent.”

While Glentoran have endured a largely mixed season, O’Connor has certainly been one of the brightest sparks with the 26-year-old registering double figures in terms of both goals and assists during his first campaign.

"I could write a book on the season I've had at Glentoran with the stuff that has happened good and bad,” he added. “It's the best season I've had in some time from a personal point of view.

"You have to look at the wider scheme of things with the team, but you always look at yourself first and I've not played well every game but have put up good numbers.