The Glens made a bright start and could have been ahead within minutes as returning captain Marcus Kane fired his header just over the crossbar.

An almost identical situation occurred 11 minutes later as the visitors earned another corner after good work from O'Connor and this time it was James Singleton who had the freedom of the penalty area but was unable to guide his header on target.

That promise was converted into a well-deserved opener but it came from Loughgall's own doing – with Niall McGinn dispossessing Pablo Andrade after Berraat Turker attempted to get his side back on the attack quickly.

Glentoran's Daire O'Connor grabbed the only goal of the game at Lakeview Park in a 1-0 win over Loughgall. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)

Northern Ireland international McGinn ensured that wouldn't be possible and delivered a pinpoint pass across goal to a waiting O'Connor, who made no mistake from close range in the 19th minute.

Shay McCartan was finding himself in pockets of space and two minutes after the opener weaved beautifully inside on the left-flank past Andrade before unleashing a curled shot from the edge of the box which was easily saved by Turker.

Loughgall produced some bright moments in the first half but weren't able to find the killer pass or piece of quality to open up a solid Glens defence, with Tiernan Kelly's 36th-minute shot from distance and Caolan McAleer's free-kick in added time about the closest they came to troubling Aaron McCarey.

Shortly after the restart Luke McCullough headed over off Bobby Burns' corner-kick.

Burns produced a superb pass in the 56th minute to send Donnelly clear through on goal and it required a fine save from Turker to stop the Glens doubling their advantage.

McCartan had another attempt from distance comfortably saved by Turker before the goalkeeper was forced into action again soon after, punching Burns' corner to safety.

A busy Turker was in the right place to sweep up a dangerous lobbed pass over the top.

McGinn came within inches of making the finish a stress-free one but his free-kick from the edge of the box rattled off the post and Burns found almost the same piece of woodwork a few minutes later.

Glentoran were put under intense pressure in the closing stages with Caolan Loughran just unable to steer his header on target.

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart (Brogan, 88), Ferris (Magee, 75), McAleer (Hoey, 68), Norton (Patton, 68), Cartwright, Balde (Loughran, 88).

Subs (not used): Devine, McMenemy.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns, McCartan (Palmer, 78), Donnelly (Junior, 78), O'Connor, Singleton, Sule, Wightman (Russell, 72), McGinn (Kelly, 89)

Subs (not used): Webber, Boyd, Jenkins.