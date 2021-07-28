Daire O’Connor’s open letter to fans after Irish League exit with Ayr transfer

The 24-year-old winger scored eight goals in 39 appearances for the Reds and has confirmed a move to Scottish Championside side Ayr United.

In a message published on the official Cliftonville website, the County Wicklow-born player offered special mention to Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin and chairman Gerard Lawlor.

“Unfortunately, my time at Cliftonville FC has come to an end,” wrote O’Connor. “It has been extremely enjoyable playing for a club of such stature, fan base and history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daire O’Connor (left) celebrates scoring a goal last season for Cliftonville. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I would like to thank Paddy, Gerard and all the backroom staff for taking a gamble by bringing me to Cliftonville last October.

“I have loved my time at the club and particularly the latter end of the season when I was able to integrate with the fans for the first time.

“The club is one big family and I am delighted I was able to a part of it in my short time here.

“I’ve decided to pursue a new challenge, in a new League and embrace a new full-time environment.

“I’ll certainly remain a big Cliftonville fan and I look forward to visiting a packed out Solitude soon and witness what I should’ve seen every week last year!

“All the best for the coming season.”

O’Connor signed a one-year deal at Ayr and manager David Hopkin described the player as having “real potential for him to be a big fans’ favourite here” and the former Cork City man as “pacy and a really tricky player”.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.